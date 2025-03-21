HUB Investment Partners LLC Buys 4,312 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT)

HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.35% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 660,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,133,000 after acquiring an additional 179,978 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 296,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 50,242 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,405,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,233,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,533,000.

Shares of BSJT stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.67 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.61.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.1168 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

