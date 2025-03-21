HUB Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

HUB Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,321 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 63.5% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,567,000 after buying an additional 3,278,175 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 10,324.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,250,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,074,000 after buying an additional 2,229,220 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,297,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,559,972,000 after buying an additional 1,365,555 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $71,409,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,620,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,653,964,000 after buying an additional 1,222,688 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on D. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.36.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $54.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $61.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

