HUB Investment Partners LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,857 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in General Electric by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.31.

General Electric Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $203.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.67. General Electric has a 1 year low of $133.99 and a 1 year high of $212.19.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.