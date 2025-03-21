HUB Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $46.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.63. The stock has a market cap of $119.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.0468 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

