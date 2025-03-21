HUB Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX)

HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.26% of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCX. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 201,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,581 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 37,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $77,000.

Get InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $21.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.98.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.0838 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.