HUB Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,794 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,544,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,666,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245,816 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $173,884,000. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6,968.8% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,979,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,124 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,075,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,619.5% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 918,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,284,000 after purchasing an additional 885,093 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

