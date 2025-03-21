HUB Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,202 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

HUB Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 472,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,765,000 after purchasing an additional 94,633 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.39 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.76.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

