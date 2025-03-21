HUB Investment Partners LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

HUB Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $676,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 130,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,748,000 after buying an additional 14,966 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 42,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,777,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18,440.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 420,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,881,000 after buying an additional 418,414 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IWD opened at $187.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.64. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $168.85 and a 12-month high of $200.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.