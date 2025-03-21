iA Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,191 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 309.5% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.37.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Microchip Technology stock opened at $51.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.24 and a 200-day moving average of $65.03. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $50.21 and a 1 year high of $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.07 and a beta of 1.52.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 325.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $226,717.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,599.36. This represents a 10.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

