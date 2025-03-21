iA Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,158 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Flossbach Von Storch SE boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5,439.3% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 473,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,696,000 after purchasing an additional 464,791 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 701.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 422,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,527,000 after acquiring an additional 369,471 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 265.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 435,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,867,000 after acquiring an additional 316,048 shares during the last quarter. Seilern Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $113,104,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 418,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,051,000 after acquiring an additional 198,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total transaction of $4,618,824.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,645.28. The trade was a 54.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total transaction of $1,397,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,242.34. This represents a 49.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.75.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.4 %

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $420.62 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $398.50 and a twelve month high of $548.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $437.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $445.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.39.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

