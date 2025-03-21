iA Global Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $662.62 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $642.00 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $690.20 and a 200 day moving average of $821.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.86 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 2.30%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,230.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $759.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bernstein Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

