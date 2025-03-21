iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $5.16 Million Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,472 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 247.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 940.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 276 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

FANG stock opened at $158.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.85. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.09 and a 1-year high of $214.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.76.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Frank D. Tsuru acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.51 per share, with a total value of $313,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at $896,802.30. This represents a 53.62 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FANG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $252.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $214.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.92.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

