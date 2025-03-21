iA Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 35,294 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 457.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,294 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2,133.3% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 35.0% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 335.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $9,477,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,266.72. This represents a 86.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $159,409.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,752.64. This trade represents a 15.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 491,001 shares of company stock worth $49,112,111 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up from $106.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $82.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.15 and its 200-day moving average is $101.64. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $133.58.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

