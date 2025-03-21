IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IAC. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of IAC from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on IAC from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on IAC from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on IAC from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IAC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.31.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $48.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.10 and its 200-day moving average is $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.29. IAC has a one year low of $39.61 and a one year high of $58.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IAC by 581.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 98,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 83,878 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in IAC by 5.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 948,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,027,000 after buying an additional 52,271 shares during the period. Applied Fundamental Research LLC grew its position in IAC by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 416,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,955,000 after buying an additional 44,835 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in IAC by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 334,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,990,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 922.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 54,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

