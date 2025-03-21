IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Holdings Cut by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Flossbach Von Storch SE boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5,439.3% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 473,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,696,000 after purchasing an additional 464,791 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 265.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 435,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,867,000 after acquiring an additional 316,048 shares in the last quarter. Seilern Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $113,104,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 418,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,051,000 after acquiring an additional 198,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $71,893,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total transaction of $4,618,824.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,645.28. This trade represents a 54.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total value of $1,397,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,242.34. This represents a 49.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $420.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $398.50 and a 1 year high of $548.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $445.53. The firm has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.39.

IDXX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $533.75.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

