Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Guggenheim from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on Immunome in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Immunome in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunome presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Immunome Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMNM opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.62. The stock has a market cap of $690.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.93. Immunome has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $26.70.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 million. Immunome had a negative return on equity of 48.63% and a negative net margin of 3,014.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Immunome will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Immunome

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,162,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 669,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,189,679. This trade represents a 28.87 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunome by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,224,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,765,000 after purchasing an additional 13,757 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Immunome by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,488,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,971,000 after purchasing an additional 324,614 shares during the last quarter. Enavate Sciences GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunome in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,939,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Immunome by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,282,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,243,000 after purchasing an additional 246,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunome by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,054,000 after purchasing an additional 21,396 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

