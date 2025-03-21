Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,648 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,904 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 13,803 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 19,775 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on IMO. Wolfe Research lowered Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $71.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of $60.95 and a 1-year high of $80.17. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.44.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.4972 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.80%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.