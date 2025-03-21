Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Buys 23,087 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 294.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,087 shares during the quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2,133.3% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 174.7% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 335.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 138,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $12,988,391.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,641 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,137.08. This represents a 59.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $6,788,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,013.60. The trade was a 86.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 491,001 shares of company stock worth $49,112,111. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANET. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $102.50 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Arista Networks Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $82.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.64. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $133.58.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

