Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 79.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,148 shares during the quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

SCHA opened at $24.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.68 and a 200 day moving average of $26.06. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

