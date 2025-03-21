Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,290 shares during the period. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essential Planning LLC. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 6,175.9% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 7,939,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,231,000 after buying an additional 7,813,298 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2,604.0% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,158,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,180 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 566,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,315,000 after purchasing an additional 118,562 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 563,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after buying an additional 15,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 529,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,299,000 after acquiring an additional 47,247 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FREL stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.27. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $30.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

