Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,754 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,733,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,493,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in United Rentals by 15.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $637,968,000 after acquiring an additional 105,287 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,416,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,956,768,000 after purchasing an additional 85,325 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 167,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,214,000 after purchasing an additional 74,479 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $701,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,128. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Stock Performance

United Rentals stock opened at $631.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $585.27 and a 12 month high of $896.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $697.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $757.17. The company has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.76.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. Research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Baird R W raised United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Rentals from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on United Rentals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.00.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

