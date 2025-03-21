Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 265.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,372 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 10,778 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 436,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,287,000 after acquiring an additional 18,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.29. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3579 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.