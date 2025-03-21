Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Sells 31,406 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,406 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.9% of Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 40,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $59.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.07. The company has a market capitalization of $90.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $68.33.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

