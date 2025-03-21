Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,522 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 3.40% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January worth $7,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UJAN. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 169,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after buying an additional 12,149 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth $3,039,000. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth $2,489,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 356.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 28,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

UJAN opened at $38.33 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $39.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.13 and its 200-day moving average is $38.65. The company has a market capitalization of $229.97 million, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.33.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

