Insider Buying: Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Purchases £4,463,005.75 in Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 129,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,451 ($44.75) per share, with a total value of £4,463,005.75 ($5,787,092.52).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 138,810 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,231 ($41.90) per share, with a total value of £4,484,951.10 ($5,815,548.63).

On Friday, January 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 162 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,786 ($36.13) per share, with a total value of £4,513.32 ($5,852.33).

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Up 0.1 %

CCH stock opened at GBX 3,462 ($44.89) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 52-week low of GBX 2,360 ($30.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,514 ($45.57). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,112.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,882.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC is a growth-focused consumer packaged goods business and strategic bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company. We open up moments that refresh us all, by creating value for our stakeholders and supporting the socio-economic development of the communities in which we operate. With a vision to be the leading 24/7 beverage partner, we offer drinks for all occasions around the clock and work together with our customers to serve 740 million consumers across a broad geographic footprint of 29 countries.

