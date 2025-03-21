Insider Buying: Intelligent Monitoring Group Limited (ASX:IMB) Insider Buys A$25,250.00 in Stock

Intelligent Monitoring Group Limited (ASX:IMB – Get Free Report) insider Mark Brisson acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.51 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of A$25,250.00 ($15,880.50).
Mark Brisson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 20th, Mark Brisson bought 50,000 shares of Intelligent Monitoring Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.51 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,450.00 ($16,006.29).
Intelligent Monitoring Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 325.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $181.09 million, a P/E ratio of -88.31 and a beta of 2.68.
Intelligent Monitoring Group Company Profile
Intelligent Monitoring Group Limited provides security, monitoring, and risk management services for business and individual use in Australia. It also offers high net worth family security solutions, including the development of personal and family safety procedures, ongoing review and assessment to the penetrability of existing residences, evacuation and emergency planning, residential and commercial security systems, phone based duress and location services, customized electronic dashboards, personal safety and travel awareness training services, incident management and response services, close personal protection/personal security drivers, and supplier selection and vetting services.
