Insider Buying: Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) Director Acquires $94,800.00 in Stock

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) Director Richard Klausner purchased 158,000 shares of Lyell Immunopharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 843,365 shares in the company, valued at $506,019. The trade was a 23.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lyell Immunopharma Stock Performance

LYEL opened at $0.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $3.15. The firm has a market cap of $157.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of -0.41.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 34.64% and a negative net margin of 323,792.09%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyell Immunopharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

Featured Stories

