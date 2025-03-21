Insider Buying: Smartgroup Co. Ltd (ASX:SIQ) Insider Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Smartgroup Co. Ltd (ASX:SIQ – Get Free Report) insider John Prendiville bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$6.95 ($4.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$173,750.00 ($109,276.73).

Smartgroup Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Smartgroup Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 3.72%. Smartgroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

About Smartgroup

Smartgroup Corporation Ltd provides employee management services in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Outsourced Administration (OA); Vehicle Services (VS); and Software, Distribution, and Group Services (SDGS) segments. The Outsourced Administration segment offers outsourced salary packaging services, novated leasing, and outsourced payroll services.

