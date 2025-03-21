Insider Buying: Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON) Insider Purchases £35,500 in Stock

Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON – Get Free Report) insider Tom Carpenter bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of £35,500 ($46,032.16).

Titon Stock Performance

TON opened at GBX 70.55 ($0.91) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.94 million, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 73.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 73.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38. Titon Holdings Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 90 ($1.17).

Titon (LON:TON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported GBX (17.41) (($0.23)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Titon had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Titon Holdings Plc will post 9.2847318 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Titon in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Titon

Titon Holdings Plc is a leading international manufacturer and supplier of ventilation systems and window and door hardware with a reputation for quality products and high levels of customer service. Formed in 1972 we employ over 150 people in the UK and operate in the USA. Titon is listed on the AIM Market on the London Stock Exchange, ticker is “TON”.

Titon has a strong presence in the UK residential ventilation market with a comprehensive range of mechanical and natural ventilation products and is also a leading supplier of window and door hardware.

