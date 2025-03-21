Insider Buying: Wagners Holding Company Limited (ASX:WGN) Insider Acquires A$152,900.00 in Stock

Wagners Holding Company Limited (ASX:WGN – Get Free Report) insider Allan Brackin purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.53 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of A$152,900.00 ($96,163.52).

The company has a market cap of $306.74 million, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Wagners Company Profile

Wagners Holding Company Limited engages in the production and sale of construction materials in Australia, the United States, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and PNG & Malaysia. It operates through three segments: Construction Materials & Services, Composite Fibre Technology (CFT), and Earth Friendly Concrete (EFC) segments.

