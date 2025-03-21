Insider Selling: Black Iron Inc. (TSE:BKI) Insider Sells 146,500 Shares of Stock

Black Iron Inc. (TSE:BKI – Get Free Report) insider RAB Capital Holdings Limited sold 146,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total transaction of C$21,975.00.

RAB Capital Holdings Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 27th, RAB Capital Holdings Limited sold 14,000 shares of Black Iron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.17, for a total transaction of C$2,420.60.

On Tuesday, February 25th, RAB Capital Holdings Limited sold 85,500 shares of Black Iron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total transaction of C$14,962.50.

On Wednesday, February 19th, RAB Capital Holdings Limited sold 500 shares of Black Iron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total value of C$87.50.

On Wednesday, February 12th, RAB Capital Holdings Limited sold 1,255,500 shares of Black Iron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total value of C$251,225.55.

On Monday, February 10th, RAB Capital Holdings Limited sold 666,000 shares of Black Iron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total transaction of C$121,212.00.

On Friday, February 7th, RAB Capital Holdings Limited sold 422,000 shares of Black Iron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.17, for a total value of C$72,584.00.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, RAB Capital Holdings Limited sold 250,500 shares of Black Iron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.19, for a total transaction of C$46,342.50.

On Monday, January 20th, RAB Capital Holdings Limited sold 130,000 shares of Black Iron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total transaction of C$22,750.00.

On Thursday, January 16th, RAB Capital Holdings Limited sold 140,500 shares of Black Iron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total transaction of C$24,587.50.

On Monday, January 13th, RAB Capital Holdings Limited sold 750,000 shares of Black Iron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.19, for a total value of C$144,975.00.

Black Iron Price Performance

Shares of BKI stock opened at C$0.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$31.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 1.52. Black Iron Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.04 and a 12 month high of C$0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.11.

Black Iron Company Profile

Black Iron Inc is a Canadian iron ore exploration and development company. The principal activity of the company is the exploration and development of ferrous metals in Ukraine namely the Shymanivske iron ore project located in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine. The company operates through the development of its Ukrainian mining and exploration permits segment.

