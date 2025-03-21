Insider Selling: Oneview Healthcare PLC (ASX:ONE) Insider Sells A$32,360.31 in Stock

Oneview Healthcare PLC (ASX:ONE – Get Free Report) insider Barbara Nelson sold 102,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.32 ($0.20), for a total transaction of A$32,360.31 ($20,352.40).

Oneview Healthcare Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $130.30 million, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.72.

About Oneview Healthcare

Oneview Healthcare PLC develops and sells software and related consultancy services for the healthcare sector in Ireland, the United States, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company operates Care Experience Platform (CXP) Cloud Start that allows customers to implement critical digital engagement capabilities across their entire enterprise; CXP Cloud Enterprise and CXP Enterprise On-Prem that meets enterprise needs across various types of facilities from new construction to existing hospitals with legacy wiring, as well as provides automated device management, system integrations, and data analytics services.

