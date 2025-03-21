Insider Selling: Oneview Healthcare PLC (ASX:ONE) Insider Sells A$32,360.31 in Stock

Oneview Healthcare PLC (ASX:ONE – Get Free Report) insider Barbara Nelson sold 102,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.32 ($0.20), for a total transaction of A$32,360.31 ($20,352.40).
Oneview Healthcare Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $130.30 million, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.72.
About Oneview Healthcare
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Oneview Healthcare
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for Oneview Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oneview Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.