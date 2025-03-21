Insider Selling: The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Major Shareholder Sells 160,300 Shares of Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 160,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $7,534,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,000,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,034,028. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

St. Joe Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE JOE traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.79. The company had a trading volume of 274,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,999. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.75. The St. Joe Company has a 12 month low of $42.94 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Get St. Joe alerts:

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On St. Joe

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is 44.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of St. Joe by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,197,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,449,000 after purchasing an additional 252,906 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of St. Joe by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,396,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,403,000 after purchasing an additional 75,374 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 906,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 564,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,350,000 after acquiring an additional 40,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 434,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,512,000 after acquiring an additional 29,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.