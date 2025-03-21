Insider Selling: The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Major Shareholder Sells 160,300 Shares of Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 160,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $7,534,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,000,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,034,028. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
St. Joe Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE JOE traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.79. The company had a trading volume of 274,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,999. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.75. The St. Joe Company has a 12 month low of $42.94 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of St. Joe by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,197,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,449,000 after purchasing an additional 252,906 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of St. Joe by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,396,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,403,000 after purchasing an additional 75,374 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 906,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 564,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,350,000 after acquiring an additional 40,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 434,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,512,000 after acquiring an additional 29,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.
The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.
