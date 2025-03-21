Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 8,673 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 150.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,673 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 0.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in GATX by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sidoti cut GATX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

GATX Price Performance

GATX stock opened at $155.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.00. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $122.00 and a 12-month high of $168.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. GATX had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

GATX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GATX news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $786,384.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,578.19. This trade represents a 39.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total value of $48,895.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,006.06. This trade represents a 3.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Further Reading

