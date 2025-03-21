Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 81 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 162 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 227 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARES. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $215.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $224.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.83.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 78,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.02, for a total value of $14,998,848.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,150,000 shares in the company, valued at $218,523,000. This represents a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 69,809 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.01, for a total transaction of $11,239,947.09. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 30,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,861,052.91. The trade was a 69.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,268 shares of company stock valued at $37,431,786 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Trading Down 0.3 %

Ares Management stock opened at $147.19 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $125.23 and a 12-month high of $200.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.88 and a 200 day moving average of $169.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.12). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 11.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 183.25%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

