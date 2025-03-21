Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 91.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,359 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cabot by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 761,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,521,000 after buying an additional 135,119 shares during the period. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,228,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Cabot by 103.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,699,000 after acquiring an additional 57,907 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cabot in the fourth quarter worth about $5,057,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cabot by 13.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,716,000 after purchasing an additional 41,554 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of CBT opened at $82.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. Cabot Co. has a one year low of $79.57 and a one year high of $117.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Cabot Announces Dividend

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 10.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Cabot announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cabot from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Cabot from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

