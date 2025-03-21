Intech Investment Management LLC Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,188 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in Brookfield by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 97,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Brookfield by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Brookfield by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in Brookfield in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of BN stock opened at $53.66 on Friday. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $38.18 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.86 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.10 and a 200-day moving average of $55.88.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.