Intech Investment Management LLC Has $2.31 Million Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 220.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,880 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Exponent worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 3,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Exponent by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Richard Reiss sold 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $149,174.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,674. This represents a 49.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $80.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.78. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $77.30 and a one year high of $115.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

