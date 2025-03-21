Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 95.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,671 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Construction Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,527,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Construction Partners by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 616,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,104,000 after purchasing an additional 408,610 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,535,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Construction Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,893,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,377,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Construction Partners Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ROAD opened at $76.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Construction Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.16 and a twelve month high of $103.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 71.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.36 and its 200 day moving average is $81.22.

ROAD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Construction Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Construction Partners from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Construction Partners from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Construction Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.40.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

