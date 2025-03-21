Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $11,310,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,140.3% during the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 8,561 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,263,000 after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 18,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.70, for a total transaction of $6,500,138.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,928,619.50. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total transaction of $667,810.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,718,009.14. This trade represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,315 shares of company stock valued at $38,319,124. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of CRWD opened at $369.03 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $455.59. The company has a market cap of $91.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 723.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $386.27 and a 200-day moving average of $343.52.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $418.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.51.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

