Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 154.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,550 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of FormFactor worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in FormFactor in the 3rd quarter worth about $783,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in FormFactor by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 46,488 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FormFactor by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FormFactor

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $177,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,221,277.64. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FormFactor Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of FORM stock opened at $32.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 1.07. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $63.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.97 and a 200 day moving average of $41.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). FormFactor had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FORM shares. B. Riley lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on FormFactor from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

