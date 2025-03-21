International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $9.11. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average is $6.81.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 138.31%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

