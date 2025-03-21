International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IFF. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.77.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, Director Kevin O’byrne acquired 6,500 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.44 per share, with a total value of $522,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,860. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

IFF opened at $79.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 84.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.05. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.91 and a fifty-two week high of $106.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.21%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile



International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Featured Articles

