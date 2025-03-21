Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Sold by Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,599 shares during the quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCP opened at $20.72 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $20.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.66.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.0699 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.