Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Position Boosted by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 293.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. United Community Bank bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCT opened at $18.57 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $18.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.51.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.0671 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.