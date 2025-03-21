Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Shares Acquired by HUB Investment Partners LLC

HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dover Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 63,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.43.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.0813 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

