Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 355,188 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 203% from the previous session’s volume of 117,280 shares.The stock last traded at $19.41 and had previously closed at $19.38.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average of $19.16. The firm has a market cap of $856.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.94.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0926 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
