Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 355,188 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 203% from the previous session’s volume of 117,280 shares.The stock last traded at $19.41 and had previously closed at $19.38.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average of $19.16. The firm has a market cap of $856.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0926 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,971,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,107,000 after acquiring an additional 439,856 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,694,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,399.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 296,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 276,425 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,056,000. Finally, Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 263,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 153,585 shares in the last quarter. 46.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

