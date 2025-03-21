Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Short Interest Update

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the February 13th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPV. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth $113,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 95,260.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 19,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 19,052 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VPV opened at $10.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.78. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $11.41.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0667 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

