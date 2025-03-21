Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $472.91 and last traded at $477.21. 10,796,239 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 34,776,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $479.26.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $301.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $511.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.82.
Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco QQQ
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.