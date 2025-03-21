Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $472.91 and last traded at $477.21. 10,796,239 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 34,776,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $479.26.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $301.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $511.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.82.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

About Invesco QQQ

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,879,434,000 after buying an additional 11,478,188 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,500,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,300,993,000 after acquiring an additional 756,990 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,080,052,000 after purchasing an additional 488,815 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,103,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,116,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,593,354,000 after purchasing an additional 27,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

