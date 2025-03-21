Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Acquired by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 66,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SouthState Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $73.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $62.53 and a 52-week high of $75.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.92.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.